San Francisco Fleet Week is back.

The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels screaming across the skies, but there are plenty of other events to check out. Explore the guide below to learn more about Fleet Week events.

Fleet Week is scheduled to take place Oct. 2-10.

Head to a location along the San Francisco Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz to catch a thrilling aerial show featuring the Blue Angels, a United Airlines 777, the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team and much more.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7; and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website for a look at the air show lineup and approximate performance times. Where: Ticketed seating located at the Marina Green in San Francisco

Ticketed seating located at the Marina Green in San Francisco Tickets: Air show tickets are available via the San Francisco Fleet Week website

NBC Bay Area will also live stream the air shows on this page, so give it a bookmark and check back as air show times near.

Focus your eyes on the water near the Golden Gate Bridge to catch the fleet of ships arriving in the Bay, escorted by a San Francisco Fire Department boat shooting water into the air.

When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 Where: San Francisco Bay waterfront (the parade can be seen from locations along the water between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge)

Climb aboard various ships to see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Here's the schedule:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5 at Pier 30-32 only.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Piers 30-32 and 35.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at Piers 30-32 and 35

If you love dogs, this event is for you. Watch military and civilian working dogs show off their skills when it comes to drug, food and bomb detection, as well as search and rescue.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 Where: Duboce Park in San Francisco

Pay special tribute to the U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice by attending the Honor Our Fallen Concert, led by the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5

6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco)

Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco) Tickets: The concert is free and open to the public, but you must reserve your seat in advance. Reservations for the Honor Our Fallen concert can be made via the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

Enjoy Navy and Marine Corps bands perform during free concerts in neighborhoods across San Francisco. Check out the concert series schedule below.

Monday, Oct. 2

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet

When: 12 p.m

Where: Sunset Library

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Who: Marine Band Diamondbacks

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Thrive City at Chase Center

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: City College Ocean Campus

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet

When: 12 p.m.

Where: San Francisco Zoo

Who: Marine Band - Brass Band

When: 1:20 p.m.

Where: Salesforce Park

Who: Marine Band - Brass Band

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Noe Valley Town Square

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green

Who: Navy Band - Destroyers

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Crab Wheel Plaza at Fisherman's Wharf

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet

When: 12 p.m.

Where: San Francisco VA Medical Center

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Japan Town Peace Plaza

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet

When: 5 p.m.

Where: One Sansome

Thursday, Oct. 5

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Ferry Building

Who: U.S. Air Force - Band of the Golden West

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Presidio Visitor Center

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band

When: 5:00 p.m.

Where: Castro at Jane Warner Plaza

Who: Marine Ceremonial Band and Navy Woodwind Quartet

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

Friday, Oct. 6

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Golden Gate Park Band Shell

Who: Marina Band - Brass Band

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Cable Car Turnaround at Powell/Market

Who: Marina Band - Diamondbacks

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Union Square Plaza

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Landing

Who: Navy Band - Destroyers

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Pier 39

Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Valencia Street

Saturday, Oct. 7

Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Duboce Park

Who: Marine Band - Brass Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Polk Street at Jackson Street

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Ghiradelli Square

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Chinatown

Who: Marine Band - Brass Band

When: 4 p.m.

Where: West Portal Courtyard

Who: Navy Band - Destroyers

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Pier 39

Who: Marine Band - Diamondbacks

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Westwood

Sunday, Oct. 8

Who: Marine and Navy Bands

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Italian Heritage Parade at Jefferson and Powell streets

Monday, Oct. 9

Who: Marine Band

When: 10 a.m.

Where: High School Band Challenge at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell

For information about other Fleet Week events, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.