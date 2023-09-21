San Francisco Fleet Week is back.
The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels screaming across the skies, but there are plenty of other events to check out. Explore the guide below to learn more about Fleet Week events.
When is San Francisco Fleet Week 2023?
Fleet Week is scheduled to take place Oct. 2-10.
San Francisco Fleet Week air show
Head to a location along the San Francisco Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz to catch a thrilling aerial show featuring the Blue Angels, a United Airlines 777, the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team and much more.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7; and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.
- Lineup and schedule: Visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website for a look at the air show lineup and approximate performance times.
- Where: Ticketed seating located at the Marina Green in San Francisco
- Tickets: Air show tickets are available via the San Francisco Fleet Week website
NBC Bay Area will also live stream the air shows on this page, so give it a bookmark and check back as air show times near.
San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships
Focus your eyes on the water near the Golden Gate Bridge to catch the fleet of ships arriving in the Bay, escorted by a San Francisco Fire Department boat shooting water into the air.
- When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6
- Where: San Francisco Bay waterfront (the parade can be seen from locations along the water between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge)
San Francisco Fleet Week ship tours
Climb aboard various ships to see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Here's the schedule:
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5 at Pier 30-32 only.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Piers 30-32 and 35.
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at Piers 30-32 and 35
San Francisco Fleet Week K9 heroes
If you love dogs, this event is for you. Watch military and civilian working dogs show off their skills when it comes to drug, food and bomb detection, as well as search and rescue.
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7
- Where: Duboce Park in San Francisco
San Francisco Fleet Week Honor Our Fallen Concert
Pay special tribute to the U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice by attending the Honor Our Fallen Concert, led by the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band.
- When: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5
- Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center (401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco)
- Tickets: The concert is free and open to the public, but you must reserve your seat in advance. Reservations for the Honor Our Fallen concert can be made via the San Francisco Fleet Week website.
San Francisco Fleet Week neighborhood concert series
Enjoy Navy and Marine Corps bands perform during free concerts in neighborhoods across San Francisco. Check out the concert series schedule below.
Monday, Oct. 2
Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m
Where: Sunset Library
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Who: Marine Band Diamondbacks
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Thrive City at Chase Center
Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: City College Ocean Campus
Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: San Francisco Zoo
Who: Marine Band - Brass Band
When: 1:20 p.m.
Where: Salesforce Park
Who: Marine Band - Brass Band
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Noe Valley Town Square
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green
Who: Navy Band - Destroyers
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Crab Wheel Plaza at Fisherman's Wharf
Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: San Francisco VA Medical Center
Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Japan Town Peace Plaza
Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 5 p.m.
Where: One Sansome
Thursday, Oct. 5
Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ferry Building
Who: U.S. Air Force - Band of the Golden West
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Presidio Visitor Center
Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 5:00 p.m.
Where: Castro at Jane Warner Plaza
Who: Marine Ceremonial Band and Navy Woodwind Quartet
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center
Friday, Oct. 6
Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Golden Gate Park Band Shell
Who: Marina Band - Brass Band
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Cable Car Turnaround at Powell/Market
Who: Marina Band - Diamondbacks
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Union Square Plaza
Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Lakeside Landing
Who: Navy Band - Destroyers
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Pier 39
Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Valencia Street
Saturday, Oct. 7
Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Duboce Park
Who: Marine Band - Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Polk Street at Jackson Street
Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ghiradelli Square
Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Chinatown
Who: Marine Band - Brass Band
When: 4 p.m.
Where: West Portal Courtyard
Who: Navy Band - Destroyers
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Pier 39
Who: Marine Band - Diamondbacks
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Westwood
Sunday, Oct. 8
Who: Marine and Navy Bands
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Italian Heritage Parade at Jefferson and Powell streets
Monday, Oct. 9
Who: Marine Band
When: 10 a.m.
Where: High School Band Challenge at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell
For information about other Fleet Week events, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.
