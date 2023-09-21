San Francisco

San Francisco Fleet Week 2023: Events, schedule, what to know

From the Blue Angels to ship tours, here's what you need to know about San Francisco Fleet Week

By Brendan Weber

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

San Francisco Fleet Week is back.

The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels screaming across the skies, but there are plenty of other events to check out. Explore the guide below to learn more about Fleet Week events.

When is San Francisco Fleet Week 2023?

Fleet Week is scheduled to take place Oct. 2-10.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco Fleet Week air show

Head to a location along the San Francisco Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz to catch a thrilling aerial show featuring the Blue Angels, a United Airlines 777, the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team and much more.

NBC Bay Area will also live stream the air shows on this page, so give it a bookmark and check back as air show times near.

The highly anticipated Blue Angels thrilling performances during Fleet Week in San Francisco have many scouting locations in the city to get a good view of the action.

San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships

Focus your eyes on the water near the Golden Gate Bridge to catch the fleet of ships arriving in the Bay, escorted by a San Francisco Fire Department boat shooting water into the air.

  • When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6
  • Where: San Francisco Bay waterfront (the parade can be seen from locations along the water between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge)
Watch military ships cruise into San Francisco Bay for Fleet Week.

San Francisco Fleet Week ship tours

Climb aboard various ships to see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Here's the schedule:

  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5 at Pier 30-32 only.
  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Piers 30-32 and 35.
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at Piers 30-32 and 35
One way to experience San Francisco Fleet Week is to climb aboard various ships docked in the Bay and see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy or Coast Guard.

San Francisco Fleet Week K9 heroes

If you love dogs, this event is for you. Watch military and civilian working dogs show off their skills when it comes to drug, food and bomb detection, as well as search and rescue.

  • When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7
  • Where: Duboce Park in San Francisco

San Francisco Fleet Week Honor Our Fallen Concert

Pay special tribute to the U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice by attending the Honor Our Fallen Concert, led by the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band.

San Francisco Oct 4, 2022

Blue Angels Buzzing the Bay This Weekend for San Francisco Fleet Week

San Francisco Oct 6, 2022

Planning a Rooftop Blue Angels Watch Party in San Francisco? Here's Safety Tips From Firefighters

San Francisco Fleet Week neighborhood concert series

Enjoy Navy and Marine Corps bands perform during free concerts in neighborhoods across San Francisco. Check out the concert series schedule below.

Monday, Oct. 2

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m
Where: Sunset Library

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Who: Marine Band Diamondbacks
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Thrive City at Chase Center

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: City College Ocean Campus

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: San Francisco Zoo

Who: Marine Band - Brass Band
When: 1:20 p.m.
Where: Salesforce Park

Who: Marine Band - Brass Band
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Noe Valley Town Square

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green

Who: Navy Band - Destroyers
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Crab Wheel Plaza at Fisherman's Wharf

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: San Francisco VA Medical Center

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Japan Town Peace Plaza

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 5 p.m.
Where: One Sansome

Thursday, Oct. 5

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ferry Building

Who: U.S. Air Force - Band of the Golden West
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Presidio Visitor Center

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 5:00 p.m.
Where: Castro at Jane Warner Plaza

Who: Marine Ceremonial Band and Navy Woodwind Quartet
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

Friday, Oct. 6

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Golden Gate Park Band Shell

Who: Marina Band - Brass Band
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Cable Car Turnaround at Powell/Market

Who: Marina Band - Diamondbacks
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Union Square Plaza

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Lakeside Landing

Who: Navy Band - Destroyers
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Pier 39

Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Valencia Street

Saturday, Oct. 7

Who: Marine Band - Ceremonial
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Duboce Park

Who: Marine Band - Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Polk Street at Jackson Street

Who: Navy Band - Brass Band
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ghiradelli Square

Who: Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Chinatown

Who: Marine Band - Brass Band
When: 4 p.m.
Where: West Portal Courtyard

Who: Navy Band - Destroyers
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Pier 39

Who: Marine Band - Diamondbacks
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Westwood

Sunday, Oct. 8

Who: Marine and Navy Bands
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Italian Heritage Parade at Jefferson and Powell streets

Monday, Oct. 9

Who: Marine Band
When: 10 a.m.
Where: High School Band Challenge at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell

For information about other Fleet Week events, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

Get updates on what's happening in the Bay Area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscosan francisco fleet week
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us