San Francisco Flower Market moving and shifting its business plan

It is the end of an era for the San Francisco Flower Market as it shifts its business plan and moves from its South of Market location after six decades there.

The market that’s provided flowers for so many family moments, from weddings and anniversaries to memorials and other ceremonies, is closing its current site and moving to the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Also, the market, after 112 years in business, will become a nonprofit.

