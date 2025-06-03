Fog City restaurant in San Francisco closes after 4 decades

A beloved San Francisco restaurant has closed for good after four decades in business.

Fog City closed its doors over the weekend. The restaurant posted about the closure on social media but didn't say why it's closing.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fog City Diner opened in 1985 along the Embarcadero and became a part of the city's dining landscape with its neon signs and globally inspired menu.

An overhaul in 2013 saw the diner reimagined as simply Fog City, featuring a sleeker look and a revamped kitchen.

Back when it was still known as Fog City Diner, the restaurant appeared in Visa commercials. It also made appearances in Farley comic strips and the 1993 film "So I Married an Axe Murderer."