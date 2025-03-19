San Francisco food bank sees drop in immigrant clients

An organization in San Francisco that helps those in need is seeing a drop in demand.

Not because there's less need but because they serve mostly immigrants, and many aren't showing up because they're scared of being detained or deported.

Gabriel Medina, who is the director for La Raza Resource Center in San Francisco, said that many have stopped coming.

"You know as these laws change seemingly daily or weekly it creates more fear for wanting to receive that. That folks are entitled to it,” he said.

La Raza Resource Center has taken measures to make people feel more secure They moved the line from outside to inside the building and are keeping the doors locked

"We're only letting people inside that we know,” he said.

