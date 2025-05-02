Free concerts are returning to downtown San Francisco for the second year this summer.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Friday the return of the free concert series, which is held in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

"We're excited to be running it back with our partners at Another Planet Entertainment this year with three more free concerts,” Lurie said in a press release.

The 2025 series will feature world-class artists in iconic public locations like Embarcadero Plaza, Union Square and Civic Center Plaza. The series is part of the city's push to support businesses and the downtown community.

The second annual Back to Baysics will kickoff the series, hosted by San Francisco's own Dirtybird as host on June 14 at Embarcadero Plaza.

Last year's concerts included Back to Baysics at Embarcadero Plaza, Portugal. The Man at Civic Center Plaza and Don Louis and Sophia Scott in Union Square.