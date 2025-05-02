San Francisco

Free concert series returns to downtown San Francisco

Back to Baysics at Embarcadero Plaza will kick off the series in June

By Faiza Ashar

NBC Universal, Inc.

Free concerts are returning to downtown San Francisco for the second year this summer.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Friday the return of the free concert series, which is held in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We're excited to be running it back with our partners at Another Planet Entertainment this year with three more free concerts,” Lurie said in a press release.

The 2025 series will feature world-class artists in iconic public locations like Embarcadero Plaza, Union Square and Civic Center Plaza. The series is part of the city's push to support businesses and the downtown community.

The second annual Back to Baysics will kickoff the series, hosted by San Francisco's own Dirtybird as host on June 14 at Embarcadero Plaza.

Last year's concerts included Back to Baysics at Embarcadero Plaza, Portugal. The Man at Civic Center Plaza and Don Louis and Sophia Scott in Union Square.

concerts Feb 11

Bay Area concerts: New performers, key dates, ticket information

San Francisco Jun 14, 2023

Proposal could bring free outdoor concerts to historic plazas in San Francisco

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Franciscoconcerts
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us