San Francisco Gearing Up for Fourth of July Activities, Tourism

With Fourth of July weekend coming up, city leaders in San Francisco announced the return of many activities that were on hold during the pandemic.

The big fireworks show returning this weekend and some other attractions are opening as well.

It was a big day along the Embarcadero on Thursday as the Exploratorium is welcoming people back. There is more ferry service.

People will be back to see the fire fireworks show and there is also a message about thinking ahead when parking.

Along the Embarcadero in San Francisco, you can find tourists taking in the sights again.

Many are booking activities as the city reopens from the pandemic.

“We pick up that vibe so it’s really nice to be back in the city by the Bay. We are loving it,” said Joe Roldan of Orlando.

The Exploratorium is welcoming people inside for the first time in 15 months. They have timed ticketing and are managing capacity.

On Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed talked about the city’s high vaccination rate, staying safe and what’s returning on the waterfront. It’s not just the Fourth of July fireworks show but the SS Jeremiah O’Brien reopens and Fleet Week returning in October.

“We know people are going to be excited to come to San Francisco to see fireworks. We are hoping they will stay in our hotels. We’re hoping they go into restaurants and take this as an opportunity to enjoy the city,” she said.

That message comes as some parts of the city have seen a dramatic jump in car break-ins and people are urged to be aware.

“Your car is safer in a garage but if you do choose to park on the street, please do not leave anything in your car. Even then it’s still a concern and we’re doing everything we can to prevent that,” said Randall Scott with Fisherman’s Wharf Business Improvement District.

The bottom line is that people are planning for a good visit and more to come.

“I been traveling around a lot and seeing things getting back to normal,” said Bill Clough of Stockton.