San Francisco

Music fans pack SF's Golden Gate Park for day 1 of Outside Lands

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of thousands of music fans descended to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Friday for Outside Lands.

It’s the 15th year for Outside Lands and there was already a lot of activity even though, there’s still a few hours before the big names take the stage.

As always, Outside Lands has multiple venues. For example, fans have to choose between Kendrick Lamar and Zedd or on Saturday between Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey. In all, about 225,000 people are expected here this weekend.

Robert Handa has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco Aug 10

Outside Lands returns for 15th year in San Francisco

San Francisco Aug 8

San Francisco adds bike share stations to Golden Gate Park

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us