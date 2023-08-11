Music fans pack SF's Golden Gate Park for day 1 of Outside Lands

Tens of thousands of music fans descended to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Friday for Outside Lands.

It’s the 15th year for Outside Lands and there was already a lot of activity even though, there’s still a few hours before the big names take the stage.

As always, Outside Lands has multiple venues. For example, fans have to choose between Kendrick Lamar and Zedd or on Saturday between Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey. In all, about 225,000 people are expected here this weekend.

