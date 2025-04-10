Business owner wants San Francisco golf club to install safety net to catch stray balls

A Daly City martial arts studio owner claims golf balls from San Francisco's Olympic Club have been flying over its fencing and coming dangerously close to children.

Joseph Bautista, owner of Legacy Filipino Martial Arts, is petitioning the golf club to put a safety net up before the summer golf season heats up and the risk rises.

Bautista has collected almost 30 golf balls, and he recalls standing at his studio last July when a golf ball nearly hit his 1-year-old son and another child.

"I heard this big thud," Bautista said. "It literally sounded like a hammer hitting the wood. I turn around and see a golf ball bouncing away from me. A 12-year-old boy is over there. Mother standing next to me. Saw the ball come through and nearly miss his head."

Since that day, Bautista has worried about the safety of his students and of those at the dance school in the same spot.

"It's just a matter of time before someone gets hit," he said.

For months, he's been contacting the Olympic Club, asking for a safety net to block the stray balls. He's also been collecting every golf ball he finds in the courtyard, parking lot and on the roof of his business – even documenting the encounters on video.

"In my mind, they have enough funds to put up a safety net," he said. "It is their responsibility. We're not the ones hitting golf balls."

In a statement, an Olympic Club representative said the club is aware of the issue and is working with Daly City officials.

"We take safety concerns very seriously," the representative said in the statement. "Our goal is to ensure the safety of the surrounding community adjacent to our golf courses, especially when children are involved."

Bautista said he's escalated his concerns to the Daly City Police Department, San Francisco and San Mateo County leaders, and the city manager for Daly City.

"We did speak with the city manager for Daly City and he said he is working with them to try to get something up," Bautista said.

But the clock is ticking. Bautista worries the warmer weather will bring out more golfers and increase the chance of more golf balls heading his way.

"I just don't want anyone getting hurt," he said.