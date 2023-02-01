San Francisco Group Aims to End Open-Air Drug Markets in City

A new movement has been launched in San Francisco, one aimed at removing open air drug makers from city streets.

It’s called Together SF, and it announced its strategy, on front of a packed house in the Mission District.

It was standing room only for the launch event Wednesday night.

“Prioritizing ending the drug markets must happen. That is not a stated priority of our city leadership right now and that is the heart of the problem,” said Kanishka Chong, Together SF’s executive director.

The group presented its case, blaming the mayor and supervisors for failing to address the fentanyl fueled drug epidemic that’s devastating the city.

Its solution: Harm reduction is not enough, law enforcement and recovery programs must also play a role.

