San Francisco group placing cones on driverless cars in protest

A San Francisco group says they are placing cones on driverless cars. Videos of the incidents happening are catching a lot of attention on social media.

A group called Safe Street Rebel said they are behind the "coning” and it's apparently a form of protest, ahead of a big decision about the cars happening next week in San Francisco.

The group members aren't identifying themselves but did respond to NBC Bay Area’s written questions Friday.

According to the group, the idea is to place the cones on the cars, in order to confuse and disable them. They added they want the cars off the roads entirely or at the very least, severely limited.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Currently, the driverless taxis are only operating in San Francisco during certain hours. But city officials could grant two companies, Cruise and Waymo, full approval as early as next week.

Some city leaders have also expressed concerns over the driverless taxis. The San Francisco fire chief said that the cars have blocked emergency vehicles dozens of times this year.

Both companies, however, are defending their vehicles and condemning the coning.

Waymo released the following statement Friday:

"Not only is this understanding of how AVs operate incorrect, but this is vandalism and encourages unsafe and disrespectful behavior on our roadways. We will notify law enforcement of any unwanted or unsafe interference of our vehicles on public roadways."

Cruise also released a statement Friday, which read:

“Cruise’s fleet provides free rides to late-night service workers without more reliable transportation options, has delivered over 2 million meals to food insecure San Franciscans, and recovers food waste from local businesses. Intentionally obstructing vehicles gets in the way of those efforts and risks creating traffic congestion for local residents.”

NBC Bay Area also reached out to SFMTA about the incidents. They said that they did not endorse "coning" and noted that anyone with a concern was welcome to attend the meeting this next thursday at 11 a.m.