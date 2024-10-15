San Francisco Halloween party: ‘Nightmare on Front Street' coming to downtown

California's first "Entertainment Zone" will play host to another event with the goal of boosting downtown San Francisco.

City officials announced Tuesday a Halloween block party along Front Street, which recently drew an estimated 10,000 attendees during a recent Oktoberfest celebration.

"San Francisco knows how to have fun, host major events, and draw visitors from across the Bay Area and around the world to enjoy,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "We know what this surge of activity does for our small business community and local economy, and we are seeing lasting benefits."

The Oktoberfest event last month marked the state's first Entertainment Zone event. A recently passed state law allows attendees of a special event to carry their beer and go-to drinks inside a specific area.

"Nightmare on Front Street" will include three permitted businesses along Front Street – Schroeder’s, Harrington’s Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange – to sell alcohol within the party zone.

Organizers said the free block party will also feature live music, Halloween-themed games, horror movie screenings, costume contests, and more.

The Halloween block party will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at 245 Front Street.