San Francisco named healthiest city in the US

San Francisco was ranked as the healthiest city in the U.S. by a recent Wallethub study.

The study analyzed various factors like health care, food, fitness and availability of green spaces when ranking more than 180 cities across the country. The study cites several reasons for San Francisco's title.

Only 18% of San Francisco's population is classified as obese, the second-lowest percentage in the country. Additionally, due to the city's green spaces and parks, 100% of the population lives close to somewhere they can partake in physical activity. The city's infrastructure also makes it one of the most walkable and bikeable cities.

San Francisco was followed by Honolulu at No. 2, with Seattle trailing behind at No. 3.

San Jose had the lowest premature-death rate in the country and ranked No. 22 overall.

The rankings also ranked several other Bay Area cities, including Fremont at No. 21 and Oakland at No. 24.

Top 10 Healthiest Places to Live in the U.S. via Wallethub:

Overall Rank City Total Score 1 San Francisco, CA 68.05 2 Honolulu, HI 63.34 3 Seattle, WA 63.00 4 Salt Lake City, UT 62.82 5 San Diego, CA 62.62 6 Portland, OR 62.26 7 Denver, CO 61.18 8 Minneapolis, MN 61.17 9 Washington, DC 61.08 10 Huntington Beach, CA 60.51 via Wallethub's Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America (2025) list