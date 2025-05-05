San Francisco

San Francisco named healthiest city in the US

The city's obesity rate, green space and walkability contribute to its No. 1 placement

By Faiza Ashar

San Francisco
Getty Images

San Francisco was ranked as the healthiest city in the U.S. by a recent Wallethub study.

The study analyzed various factors like health care, food, fitness and availability of green spaces when ranking more than 180 cities across the country. The study cites several reasons for San Francisco's title.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Only 18% of San Francisco's population is classified as obese, the second-lowest percentage in the country. Additionally, due to the city's green spaces and parks, 100% of the population lives close to somewhere they can partake in physical activity. The city's infrastructure also makes it one of the most walkable and bikeable cities.

San Francisco was followed by Honolulu at No. 2, with Seattle trailing behind at No. 3.

San Jose had the lowest premature-death rate in the country and ranked No. 22 overall.

The rankings also ranked several other Bay Area cities, including Fremont at No. 21 and Oakland at No. 24.

Top 10 Healthiest Places to Live in the U.S. via Wallethub:

Overall RankCityTotal Score
1San Francisco, CA68.05
2Honolulu, HI63.34
3Seattle, WA63.00
4Salt Lake City, UT62.82
5San Diego, CA62.62
6Portland, OR62.26
7Denver, CO61.18
8Minneapolis, MN61.17
9Washington, DC61.08
10Huntington Beach, CA60.51
via Wallethub's Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America (2025) list

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoHealth
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us