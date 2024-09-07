San Francisco

SF high-rise building evacuated after fire breaks out in underground garage

By Bay City News

A high-rise apartment building in San Francisco's Northern Waterfront neighborhood was evacuated on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in the building's underground garage.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of the Gateway building at Jackson and Davis Streets as firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department laid hoses in the road to attack the subterranean blaze.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

There were no reports of injuries in a message from the San Francisco Fire Department on X at 1:02 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us