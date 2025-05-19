1 missing, 2 dogs dead in San Francisco house fire

A tenant went missing and two dogs died after a house went up in flames in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood early Monday morning, according to a fire official.

Around 5:25 a.m., crews responded to a house on fire on 26th Street between Diamond and Castro streets. According to Lt. Mariano Elias, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson, the home had hoarder conditions or it had an excessive amount of items.

Upon the crews' arrival, a tenant told them that his roommate was missing. They searched the house and initially did not find anyone, Elias said.

The firefighters came upon two dead dogs, which were removed by the city's Animal Care & Control.

Elias said PG&E had to shut down power to the affected block, while the Red Cross responded to help three occupants of the burned residence.

As of 7:28 a.m., crews continue to search for the missing tenant amid the conditions of the house, according to Elias.