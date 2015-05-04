San Francisco Ice Cream Shop Humphry Slocombe Doles Out Free Scoops for “Today” Show Tuesday

Free scoops of ice cream will be on offer at San Francisco parlor Humphry Slocombe for a possible segment that will air later in the week on TODAY.

The public is invited to Humphry Slocombe's Mission District location at 2790 Harrison Street between 1-2 p.m. for a free scoop of any flavor of ice cream (or sorbet, if watching the waistline).

Humphry Slocombe is known for adventurous flavor ideas and will be offering special one-off flavors not normally in rotation as well as its most popular and well-known offering, Secret Breakfast, bourbon ice cream studded with chunks of cornflake cookies.

TODAY will be filming during that hour for possible inclusion in a current recurring segment called #LostAndHungry, which finds the British hosts of YouTube series SORTEDfood traveling the United States for worthwhile bites.

The SORTEDfood lads, who incidentally will scoop the ice cream and be judged on their skill, were already exploring San Francisco on Monday, tweeting about sourdough bread bowls and critters at Boudin Bakery.