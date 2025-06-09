San Francisco protesters gather in solidarity with LA ICE protests, 60 arrested

Protesters gathered in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in San Francisco on Sunday to stand in solidarity with protesters in Los Angeles. Crowds filled the block all around the building, and NBC Bay Area crews counted more than 400 people in attendance at around 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's protest in San Francisco was largely peaceful, though as the evening progressed, tensions flared between protesters and police. By late Sunday night, San Francisco police shared they had arrested around 60 people for refusing to comply with their orders to disperse.

In Los Angeles on Sunday, less lethal rounds were fired by law enforcement to push back the crowds during a clash between protestors. President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops there and NBC News reports that around 300 National Guard members are in the city.

People of all ages from all around the Bay Area showed up to the protest, which was called "ICE out of the Bay" on a social media flier. All attendees who spoke with NBC Bay Area said they have been following what's been going on in LA, where there have been three days in a row of protests over ICE raids.

"It’s important for us to show up everywhere, because what happened in LA-- what’s happening in LA -- what’s happening all over our country," said Xan Joi of Berkeley, who attended the San Francisco protest. Joi carried a sign that read "CA National Guard & Newsom: Protect our 1st Amendment rights."

Many in attendance said they are afraid ICE raids or deployment of federal troops, similar to what's happening in LA, could happen in the Bay Area.

"I would really like the people in the Bay Area and the people around the country to know it’s people from all walks of life that are opposing the dramatic overreach of the Trump administration," said Jesse McKinnon of Pleasant Hill, who carried a sign that read "Softball dad against tyranny."

One protest attendee, who asked not to be identified because she is a federal employee, said that she came to the US from Brazil and was undocumented for years until she could gain status. Now, she said her daughter, who is a DACA recipient, is making plans to move to Europe, citing uncertainty over protections in the US.

This protest attendee said of what is unfolding in LA, " I would not expect something like that to happen in California, because we always feel safe here."

After the first hour of the protest in San Francisco, one group made their way towards the line of police stationed nearby. Police had their batons out and eventually began pushing that group of protesters back on Sansome Street, where we saw at least one protester pushed over by police.

A release from police Sunday night said that just after 7 p.m. at Sansome and Washington Streets, "Individuals in the group became violent and began to commit crimes ranging from assault to felony vandalism and causing property damage."

SFPD said that it "declared an unlawful assembly."

"While many left the scene, several individuals remained and continued engaging in illegal activity," the police statement said, adding that those individuals vandalized buildings, property, and an SFPD patrol vehicle.

SFPD said two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one was taken to the hospital.

Police noted that a small group continued to the 200 block of Montgomery Street. SFPD said they issued dispersal orders to those protesters and arrested around 60 people -- including juveniles-- who refused to comply. Police also said they recovered one firearm at the scene.

A few protesters also spray-painted on the ICE building, dismantled the metal barricade set up in the area, and attempted to smash the windows and doors on the ICE building.