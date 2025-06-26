Trump administration changing immigration detention strategy, attorneys say

Attorneys who monitor San Francisco's immigration court say the Trump administration is changing strategies as they look to detain people showing up for status hearings.

Two more people on Tuesday were led out of the immigration courts building in handcuffs and into a waiting van.

Attorneys with the Immigration Rapid Response Network say one of the men detained Tuesday had appeared before a judge in the morning. That is when the government made a motion to dismiss his case, essentially clearing the way for United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain him.

But the judge denied that request. Despite the judge ruling the man's favor, federal agents still detained him.

Millie Atkinson, who is with the San Francisco Bar Association's Justice and Diversity Center, claims that after their clients are detained, federal agents move them to detention facilities outside the Bay Area. The Trump administration then asks for a different judge, according to Atkinson.

"It appears that the government is renewing their motion to dismiss in front of a judge they think will be more favorable, to completely abandoning this person's claim for asylum," Atkinson said.

