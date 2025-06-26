Immigration

Trump administration changing immigration detention strategy, attorneys say

Two more people on Tuesday were led out of San Francisco immigration court in handcuffs and into a waiting van.

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Attorneys who monitor San Francisco's immigration court say the Trump administration is changing strategies as they look to detain people showing up for status hearings.

Two more people on Tuesday were led out of the immigration courts building in handcuffs and into a waiting van.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Attorneys with the Immigration Rapid Response Network say one of the men detained Tuesday had appeared before a judge in the morning. That is when the government made a motion to dismiss his case, essentially clearing the way for United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain him.

But the judge denied that request. Despite the judge ruling the man's favor, federal agents still detained him.

Immigration Jun 24

San Jose Consulate of Mexico now offering counseling after ICE activity

Immigration Jun 13

California farmworkers concerned about ICE activity

Immigration Jun 10

ICE activity in Bay Area: Several people detained by agents in SF and Concord

Millie Atkinson, who is with the San Francisco Bar Association's Justice and Diversity Center, claims that after their clients are detained, federal agents move them to detention facilities outside the Bay Area. The Trump administration then asks for a different judge, according to Atkinson.

"It appears that the government is renewing their motion to dismiss in front of a judge they think will be more favorable, to completely abandoning this person's claim for asylum," Atkinson said.

Federal agents Tuesday showed up for hearings at immigration courthouses in the Bay Area as protests against the activity continued and Gov. Gavin Newsom lashed out at President Trump. Jocelyn Moran and Pete Suratos report.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationSan Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us