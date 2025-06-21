‘We will arrest you': San Francisco, Jewish leaders address antisemitism, hate

City, state and Jewish community leaders held a press conference in San Francisco on Friday to discuss what they said is an increase in antisemitism.

The conference held outside City Hall had a clear message: Hate has no place in the city.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The bottom line is hate has no place in San Francisco. We are not going to stand for it," said Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Leaders said antisemitism in the city has gotten out of hand.

"The incidents that have piled up in the last few weeks impacting prominent Jewish folks, impacting average folks just trying to walk around. It is truly troubling," said Supervisor Raphael Mandelman.

City leaders said they're taking action to charge anti-Semitic assaults as hate crimes.

This comes on the heels of AB 715, a bill co-authored by Senator Scott Weiner to counter anti-Semitic discrimination in K-12 schools. The bill was unanimously passed by the state assembly in May.

"If you commit a hate crime in San fracnsico, we will find you, and we will arrest you," Lurie said.

For now, Jewish leaders are reminding their community to remain vigilant.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Manny's Cafe has now hired a security guard since being broken into and tagged with antisemitic and threatening graffiti earlier in the month.

"I'm gonna be the only coffee shop in San Francisco with a security guard, which is so sad to have to happen," said Manny Yekutiel, owner and founder of Manny's.

Yekutiel said that he's felt tremendous support from people across faiths and backgrounds since the incident, but still worries for his safety.

"I'm still in pain, I still close my eyes and I can see the glass on the floor of my business, I can see and feel what it felt like to have the words Die ZIo scrawled across my window," he said. "It's a combination of feeling sad and scared."