San Francisco Fire investigates fires impacting a local school, playgrounds

The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating four fires in the Richmond District at a school and a park that are less than a mile apart.

A suspicious fire at Lincoln Park destroyed the playground and marked the second fire at the location within the month.

The incidents have left parents wondering why it has possibly become a target.

"A lot of children utilize this playground, and it’s just very heartbreaking to think someone could destroy something that brings fun to children," said Lizzy Avent of San Francisco.

The fire at Lincoln Park took place hours after parents and educators held a meeting with public safety officials discussing concerns over two additional fires at Lafayette Elementary School.

Those incidents involved the school's playground and the PTA's storage, which was destroyed as a result of the fire.

"It almost feels like someone is taunting us," said Hallie Albert, vice president of Lafayette PTA.

SFFD is investigating the incidents with the help of the San Francisco Police Department to see if they are connected. The departments have called the fires suspicious and possibly connected to arson.

"It is something that is not normal," said Lt. Mariano Elias of SFFD. "We don’t want this to continue to happen.

Residents said they hope public safety officials will get to the bottom of it to prevent future fires/

"It feels very threatening," Albert said. "[It] definitely invaded our sense of security."