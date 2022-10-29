SF City Leaders React Following Paul Pelosi Attack

San Francisco city leaders are reacting after Paul Pelosi was attacked at his home.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Saturday that his department is working in partnership with the FBI, U.S. Capitol police, the U.S. Attorney and the San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office.

Scott told NBC Bay Area that there needs to be real accountability after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“This is a total collaborative effort and we don’t know where this investigation is going end,” he said. “But we’re going to continue to dig turn over every piece of evidence. Our primary focus from the police standpoint is to our job, so the prosecutors can do theirs and this man needs to be held accountable for what he did.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scott added that politics aside, people should be able to feel safe.

“Right now, the motive and what his full intent is or was still under investigation,” he said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office plans to file several charges against the suspect, 42-year-old David DePape on Monday. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

“It’s been quite an emotional day or so to absorb all of this to know that someone, who is not only a local leader but a national leader to have their house targeted to have such a violent attack on her husband. It of course makes anyone who is in political leadership, take a step back and to question not only your own safety, and the safety of your family but where we are at in our nation’s history that people believe that this is sort of behavior is OK,” he said.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke on camera about the attack for the first time Saturday. Breed attended a safety resource in Chinatown Saturday along with other leaders in San Francisco.

“Nancy Pelosi is on a whole another level as it relates to elected leaders a very courageous elected leader in this country and known figure throughout the world. So it’s just really important that we start looking at this differently, so that something like this doesn’t happen especially as easily as it did,” she said.