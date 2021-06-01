San Francisco Lights Up Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks to Kick Off Pride Month

The pink triangle on San Francisco's Twin Peaks was officially lit late Tuesday to kick off Pride Month.

With COVID restrictions further easing, the LGBTQ community is ready to celebrate and continue to fight for equal rights.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed helped light up the pink triangle, signaling it is time to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

"The history is that of negativity, but the hope it inspires is standing out here in the freezing cold," Breed said. "Nothing is stopping us from lighting up the pink triangle in San Francisco tonight."

The pandemic canceled last year's official pride events. This year, however, celebrations with safety in mind are scheduled.

Pelosi said while there is much to celebrate, there is still work to do.

"We remember those who have been victims," Pelosi said. "We work for those who can be victimized and we take pride, and we will end discriminating legislation we see rearing its head in our country."