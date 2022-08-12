San Francisco Luxury High Rise Experiences Flooding Again

It was deja vu for people who live in 33 Tehama, a luxury high-rise in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. The building had some flooding issues for the second time in recent months.

Video taken Wednesday night showed flooding inside the high rise.

The developer told NBC Bay Area Thursday that firefighters evacuated the few people inside and they are assessing the damage.

In June, about 500 tenants were forced out when a water pipe burst. Those people were never allowed to return.

It's unclear when repairs will be completed or when people can move back in.