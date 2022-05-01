San Francisco Makes Free Diapers Available for Anyone on Public Benefits

San Francisco has expanded its free Diaper Bank program to everyone on public benefits, including immigrants and undocumented families.

Mayor London Breed, in conjunction with the SF Human Services Agency, announced the expansion on Friday and claims it is the nation's first city-funded program to provide diapers to low income residents on public benefits. The City says it will double the number of eligible families.

Diapers are often overlooked as necessary donations to charity organizations and can cost an average of $80 to $100 a month in the Bay Area.

The diaper program in SF had previously only been available to people through CalWORKs and CalFresh, the mayor's office said. It is now available to Medi-Cal recipients as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mayor Breed said that roughly one-third of the nation has a "diaper need," forcing families to choose between diapers or things like food, gas, or even rent.

A survey taken of Diaper Bank recipients between February and March of 2021 revealed that 90 percent of them had more money for food with the program's help; 87 percent said it was easier to pay their bills.

Currently there are 6,400 children in San Francisco who live in households participating in CalWORKs, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal, the mayor's office said.