San Francisco man speaks out on close call on Bay Bridge

A scary trip across the Bay Bridge for a San Francisco man hit by what looked like a falling cable as he drove.

San Francisco resident Preston Christopher said his trip started as a normal drive home across the Bay Bridge Monday afternoon when it turned scary.

“I was coming past treasure island, in the far-left lane," he said. "There was no time to react or anything, to get out of the way of it."

Preston’s car, suddenly hit by what looked like a cable falling from the bay bridge structure.

"it was pretty scary in the moment as i was driving, 'cause the cable came over, the sound was scary and i was shocked back, worried about it breaking through the window or something like that,” he said.

The car was damaged and this comes not long after Caltrans announced a project to check and maintain cables along the bridge ..

Caltrans did not return NBC Bay Area's calls, asking exactly what fell, and why. But the Metropolitan Transportation Commission told NBC Bay Area they believe Christopher's car was actually hit by a piece of nylon rope, that workers are using to help secure them as they remove and replace lead paint from support cables and the bridge.

