Pop-up pantries ending in San Francisco and Marin County

The pop-up pantries will shutter after federal government cuts back on its food assistance and distribution programs.

The San Francisco Food Bank for the last five years has operated more than a dozen pop-up pantries around the city and Marin County.

Pop-up pantries were an effort during the pandemic to get fresh fruits, vegetables and sometimes proteins to those in need.

But Friday marked the end of the line for the pop-ups, leaving people who depended on them worried about what happens now. The pop-ups are ending because pandemic dollars have dried up and the federal government is cutting back on its food assistance and distribution programs.

