The San Francisco Food Bank for the last five years has operated more than a dozen pop-up pantries around the city and Marin County.
Pop-up pantries were an effort during the pandemic to get fresh fruits, vegetables and sometimes proteins to those in need.
But Friday marked the end of the line for the pop-ups, leaving people who depended on them worried about what happens now. The pop-ups are ending because pandemic dollars have dried up and the federal government is cutting back on its food assistance and distribution programs.
NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana takes a closer look at what comes next. Watch his report in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.