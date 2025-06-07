The San Francisco Food Bank for the last five years has operated more than a dozen pop-up pantries around the city and Marin County.

Pop-up pantries were an effort during the pandemic to get fresh fruits, vegetables and sometimes proteins to those in need.

But Friday marked the end of the line for the pop-ups, leaving people who depended on them worried about what happens now. The pop-ups are ending because pandemic dollars have dried up and the federal government is cutting back on its food assistance and distribution programs.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana takes a closer look at what comes next. Watch his report in the video above.