San Francisco to open up Market Street to Waymo vehicles

By NBC Bay Area staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: A Waymo autonomous vehicle is seen reflected in a mirror as it drives along California Street on April 11, 2022 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco is serving as testing grounds for autonomous vehicles with Waymo, a Google subsidiary and Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, logging millions of test miles throughout San Francisco in 2021. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Autonomous vehicles from Waymo will soon be rolling down Market Street in San Francisco, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Thursday.

Fully autonomous Waymo passenger service is expected to launch along the downtown thoroughfare as soon as this summer, according to the city.

"Market Street runs through the heart of our city, and we’re making sure it continues to evolve with the times," Lurie said in a statement. "By welcoming Waymo, we’re adding another safe and sustainable way to access shopping, theaters, hotels, and restaurants. This is about revitalizing downtown and making it easier for everyone, locals and visitors alike, to enjoy everything our city has to offer."

Kid Safe SF, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, San Francisco Transit Riders and Walk San Francisco denounced the move and called on Lurie to rescind the decision.

"Bringing vehicle traffic back to Market Street won’t solve its problems, and will only create new ones," Walk San Francisco Executive Director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement. "We know that a Market Street with more cars is dangerous for pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, and drivers. Before car-free Market Street, half of the city’s ten most dangerous intersections were on Market Street, with almost three people injured each week on average. Mayor Lurie should focus on increasing foot traffic, not vehicle traffic."

