San Francisco marks Mardi Gras celebrations

Tuesday marked the official start of Mardi Gras.
In San Francisco, that also meant it was the beginning of months of celebrations. More than 20 local venues participated in Tuesday’s events.
San Francisco’s Mission District was filled with music, dancing, and colorful costumes as San Francisco Carnival kicks off its 47th year celebrating Latin, Caribbean and African culture.
Velena Jones has more in the video above.
