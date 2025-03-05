San Francisco

San Francisco marks Mardi Gras celebrations

By Velena Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday marked the official start of Mardi Gras.

In San Francisco, that also meant it was the beginning of months of celebrations. More than 20 local venues participated in Tuesday’s events.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Francisco’s Mission District was filled with music, dancing, and colorful costumes as San Francisco Carnival kicks off its 47th year celebrating Latin, Caribbean and African culture.

Velena Jones has more in the video above.

Mardi Gras Mar 4

See how San Francisco Celebrates Mardi Gras in style!

Mardi Gras Mar 3

What is Fat Tuesday? What to know about the end of Carnival season

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us