San Francisco Mayor to require city employees to work in office 4 days a week

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is ordering all city employees to return to the office at least four days a week, according to a memo obtained by NBC Bay Area on Tuesday.

Lurie said in the memo that a recent survey found that about 70% of city employees work in-person at least five days a week. While most other employees are in office three days a week.

By Apr. 28th, Lurie wants all city employees in office at least four days a week. However, that excludes employees with approved accommodation requests.

Lurie said that in-person work provides better communication, collaboration and engagement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.