San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to mark first 100 days in office

By Kris Sanchez

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is set to mark his first 100 days in office with a progress report Thursday.

In his address, Lurie will highlight an overall drop in crime and improvements to public safety; the progress made in curbing homelessness and tackling the city's behavioral health crisis; revitalizing housing and the city's economy; and his ongoing efforts to engage with the community.

Lurie's office said his team started working on those improvements even before he took office. Other city leaders, however, say some of the "victories" Lurie will point to predate his administration.

"The decrease in crime is because of policies set into effect a couple of years ago … so we all had a part in it," District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar said. "I think that working together and being part of it and being more collaborative is a really good thing."

Lurie is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Thursday.

