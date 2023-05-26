San Francisco Mayor London Breed Takes Walking Tour in Noe Valley Neighborhood

It's no secret that public safety is among the hottest topics in San Francisco these days.

On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed re-iterated how important it is to her, calling it one of the highest priorities in her next budget.

During a walking tour of the Noe Valley neighborhood, she talked about the need to hire more police and coordinate the cities resources to deal with crime.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana went along for the tour and you can watch the full story in the video above.