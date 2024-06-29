Decision 2024: Candidates for San Francisco mayor

Candidates for the San Francisco mayoral race have appeared on NBC Bay Area newscasts to discuss their campaign and issues facing the city.
Get to know them by watching the segments below.
A conversation with San Francisco Mayor London Breed
San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined NBC Bay Area in May to discuss some political topics.
Tipping Point founder and Levi's heir Daniel Lurie joins race for San Francisco mayor
NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Daniel Lurie in April about the San Francisco mayor’s race, his campaign and plans.
Venture capitalist and former supervisor Mark Farrell enters San Francisco mayor's race
Who’s going to save San Francisco? Mark Farrell in a February interview tells NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai he’s the person to unseat Mayor London Breed.
San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin discusses mayoral race
NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai sat down with Aaron Peskin in August to talk about the mayoral race in San Francisco, his goals, and his plans ahead of the election.
Supervisor Ahsha Safaí adds name to San Francisco mayor's race
San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safaí visited NBC Bay Area in October and spoke with NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre about his campaign.