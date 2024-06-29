Decision 2024: Candidates for San Francisco mayor

Candidates for the San Francisco mayoral race have appeared on NBC Bay Area newscasts to discuss their campaign and issues facing the city.

Get to know them by watching the segments below.

A conversation with San Francisco Mayor London Breed

San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined NBC Bay Area in May to discuss some political topics.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to San Francisco Mayor London Breed about different topics pertaining to the city like homelessness, tourism and pandas coming to the San Francisco Zoo.

Tipping Point founder and Levi's heir Daniel Lurie joins race for San Francisco mayor

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Daniel Lurie in April about the San Francisco mayor’s race, his campaign and plans.

Venture capitalist and former supervisor Mark Farrell enters San Francisco mayor's race

Who’s going to save San Francisco? Mark Farrell in a February interview tells NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai he’s the person to unseat Mayor London Breed.

Who's gonna be the next mayor of San Francisco? The first debate between the five candidates was scheduled on Monday, but it was canceled after three candidates dropped out. Among the concerns is close ties between Mark Farrell and the group putting on the debate, Together SF. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Farrell for some insight.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin discusses mayoral race

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai sat down with Aaron Peskin in August to talk about the mayoral race in San Francisco, his goals, and his plans ahead of the election.

Supervisor Ahsha Safaí adds name to San Francisco mayor's race

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safaí visited NBC Bay Area in October and spoke with NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre about his campaign.

The city that Sen. Dianne Feinstein led in the early 1980s is in the midst of trying to re-invent itself yet again. San Francisco is struggling with crime and open-air drug markets -- not the ideal scenario for a mayor up for re-election next year. A few people are already emerging as potential challengers to Mayor London Breed, including Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, who spoke with NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre.