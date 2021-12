San Francisco might be getting a new skyscraper – and it would be almost as tall as the Salesforce Tower.

A developer is working on plans for an 85-story high-rise at 50 Main St. that would soar 1,066 feet into the air, which would be four feet shorter than Salesforce.

The tower, named 50 Main, would include about 800 apartments, one-fifth of which would be affordable housing.

The city still has to approve the plans, but the developer is hoping to get approval by the end of the year.