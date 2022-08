San Francisco police are investigating a possible shooting on the 2400 block of Mission Street.

Officers at 12:40 p.m. Friday responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area. There are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time, police said.

Anyone with information may contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

UPDATE: IB 14/14R and 49 will reroute via 22nd to South Van Ness to 18th to Mission; OB via 18th to Valencia to 22nd to Mission. https://t.co/dXLD5K5ihV — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) August 5, 2022