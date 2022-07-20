San Francisco to Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Availability With ‘Drop-In' Clinic

San Francisco is expanding its monkeypox vaccine availability Wednesday morning with a "drop-in" clinic at SF General Hospital.

Though the clinic is taking drop-ins, appointments are highly recommended to prevent extremely long lines similar to what occurred last week when there was a limited supply of vaccines.

Mayor London Breed says she sent a letter to federal health officials requesting more shots. San Francisco has received about 4,000 doses despite asking for more than 30,000.

