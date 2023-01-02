San Francisco Residents Prepare for More Rain

San Francisco is already preparing for the upcoming storm, just days removed from the atmospheric river that caused massive flooding around the city.

“Knowing it had already been raining for 12 hours, I thought they (storm barriers) would be out there,” said business owner Cleto Gonzalez.

Gonzalez runs a furniture company near the corner of 17th and Folsom in San Francisco.

He referred to storm barriers, which are usually put in place across the street from his business before any major storm. It’s why he’s shocked the barriers weren’t set up well before one of the wettest days on record.

“That’s usually my clue. When I see the city out there putting up those barriers, I know something is coming, let’s start putting more stuff up whatever needs to happen,” Gonzalez said.

His business, along with many others is still recovering from the weekend storm, which produced widespread flooding across the city.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is in charge of the barriers and said the storm was much stronger than expected, which is why they did not deploy them.

However, they plan to put the barriers up beginning Tuesday.

Mary Ellen Carroll, the executive director for the city’s office of emergency management said the in-person emergency operations center is being activated for the upcoming storm.

Crews will be attending to trees and clearing out drains over the next 48 hours and she’s warning residents that the next storm will pack even more of a punch.

“We expect there will be more flooding, trees falling down,” said Carroll.

Carroll added that they were inundated with 911 calls due to flooding. She said those calls should go to 311, unless it’s a life-threatening emergency. She did mention that city officials are planning a press conference addressing storm preparations Tuesday.