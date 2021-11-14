San Francisco Mosque Vandalized

A community in San Francisco is a bit on edge after a mosque was vandalized. Police are investigating.

Officials said someone smashed a window at a mosque by throwing a beer bottle through it late Friday night.

The incident happened at the Mosque and Islamic Center Of San Francisco in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

The window is now patched up as mosque leaders hope police can find who did it.

Witnesses said they saw a man throw the bottle and then quickly run off.

Some residents in the community are shocked by what happened.

"As long as we can remember, no one has ever vandalized our mosque. We have so many wonderful neighbors here. They treat us like family. We were obviously shaken and confused to see like this happen because it doesn't really happen here,” said Shahbaz Shaikh.

The mosque has security cameras that captured the incident but no word on any arrests.