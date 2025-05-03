San Francisco's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue holds chihuahua adoption event

Families in San Francisco looking to adopt a new dog have the chance to bring one home for free this weekend.
Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco is holding a chihuahua adopt-a-thon event for this weekend.
The shelter is looking for homes for more than 30 chihuahuas from shelters across Northern California. All of the dogs are 7 years old and older.
But the shelter said that's a plus because the dogs are already housebroken and have a calmer temperament.
Sunday is the last day for free adoptions. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit muttville.org.
