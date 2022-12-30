Residents, Visitors Prepare for SF's New Year's Eve Celebration

Another tradition is about to return for the first time since the pandemic began Saturday night, rain or shine, fireworks will fill the sky over San Francisco.

The city's annual new year's celebration is back along the Embarcadero. Before the pandemic, the Embarcadero is was the place to be on New Year’s Eve for big celebrations.

People braved the weather Friday and plan to be back for the big show Saturday night.

The tradition was actually supposed to return last year but was cancelled at the last minute because of a COVID surge.

Pat Dyas is with Pyro Spectaculars By Souza said they’re putting on the show in San Francisco and were doing some of the final prep work Friday.

“So far, mother nature has not thwarted us so for weather. We have weatherization plans, it slows the work a bit we have to weather proof all of our low level product and then, we cover the shell mortars and then we put plastic over them,” Dyas said.

The fireworks are not loaded yet. But they said come Saturday, they'll be ready to party like it's the last minutes of 2019.

As for safety. police said they'll be out in force with both uniformed and plain clothes officers deployed around the city.

Several Bay Area transit agencies are offering complimentary services for the holiday. BART is running extended service and people can ride Muni for free starting at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

