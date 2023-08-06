Hundreds attend San Francisco's Nihonmachi Street Fair

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco’s Japantown Sunday for the 49th Annual Nihonmachi Street Fair.

The annual event was back in full force this year, after scaling back during the pandemic. Organizers say events like this, are an opportunity to bring people together to celebrate the AAPI community.

"These events really help draw people back and help support the economy here in Japantown,” said Grace Horikiri, the executive director of the Nihonmachi Street Fair.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“The more we have these outdoor events, these popup events, its crucial to keeping Japantown thriving.”

The event featured live performances and more than 150 small businesses.