San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat

With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time.

The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees.

At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon.

"They want a ceviche and they want a beer. Simple as that," restaurant owner Miguel Ramirez said.

With no air conditioning, Ramirez said most people asked to sit outside, hoping for a little breeze to cool them down.

At Mission Dolores Park, there was a lot of open space on the grass. The park is usually packed with people on a sunny day, but because it was so hot Monday, most people took shelter under the trees.

"I just need a little bit of shade just because it's really hot and it's not really breezy," Derrek Collins of San Francisco said.

One of the only people spotted out in the sun was solar astro photographer Scott Posey.

"When it's hot in the Bay Area that means that the air is usually very still and very clear, and so it makes a really good image," he said.

Over on the coast by mid-day, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area issued warnings saying parking lots along the beaches were full.

While the Pacific Ocean is an inviting place to cool off, officials were reminding people to be careful.

"If you're coming here without a wetsuit, just shorts and a T-shirt, you can succumb to hypothermia after just a few minutes in the water," San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.