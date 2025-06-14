San Francisco Mayor Lurie calls for safe, peaceful ‘No Kings Day' protest

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has called for those looking to be involved in the "No Kings Day" protests on Saturday to do so safely and peacefully.

The city is one of several across the Bay Area to host the protest in response to President Donald Trump's planned military parade.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lurie said city agencies will be on hand to help people exercise their First Amendment right to protest and that there will be police officers and Sheriff's deputies on the streets.

"Tomorrow and every single day, our job is to keep you safe and sure you have the freedom to express yourself," he said. "The governor has been really supportive, was supportive this week. CHP is available to us."

The city's interim police chief also stressed that the department would not reach out to any federal agency for assistance..

The march is set to begin at Dolores Park at 12 p.m., and organizers plan to lead the group to the San Francisco Civic Center for a rally.

In anticipation of the march, some businesses in Union Square and downtown have already started boarding up their respective storefronts.

Some said they did so after vandals used other recent demonstrations as cover to target businesses and commit other crimes.

Recent protests against the Trump Administration's ICE raids have added urgency and emotion to the more than 1,000 marches that are planned across the country.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During two recent protests in the city, small groups used the demonstrations as an excuse to vandalize businesses and injure officers. It's something District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said won't be tolerated.

"We've already filed two cases in connection with criminal actions that occurred on both of those nights," Jenkins said.

People using MUNI buses or driving should expect delays and reroutes, officials said.