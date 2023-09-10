Rescuers pull four teens and adult from SF's Ocean Beach riptide

Five people were rescued from a strong rip current on San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Sunday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on social media just before 3 p.m. that an adult and four teens were pulled from the surf by the fire department's coastal rescue team.

One rescuer paddled out and pulled two teen girls from the water and pulled them to safety after they already went underwater.

Another rescuer pulled teenage brothers and at least one adult who were headed out to sea, the fire department said.

The victims didn't require hospitalization, fire officials said.