San Francisco

Rescuers pull four teens and adult from SF's Ocean Beach riptide

By Bay City News

Five people were rescued from a strong rip current on San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Sunday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on social media just before 3 p.m. that an adult and four teens were pulled from the surf by the fire department's coastal rescue team.

One rescuer paddled out and pulled two teen girls from the water and pulled them to safety after they already went underwater.

San Francisco 8 hours ago

Fight breaks out at San Francisco mall, police say

San Francisco Sep 9

Police arrest woman after hourslong standoff in San Francisco

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Another rescuer pulled teenage brothers and at least one adult who were headed out to sea, the fire department said.

The victims didn't require hospitalization, fire officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us