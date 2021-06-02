San Francisco

San Francisco One of the Best Cities for a Staycation: Report

Topping the WalletHub list was Honolulu, followed by Orlando, Florida

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco skyline.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bay Area residents, if you're not planning to take a big trip this summer, you're in luck.

A new reports lists San Francisco as one of the best cities in the U.S. for a staycation.

The city ranks No. 3 in "2021’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations" report from WalletHub, a personal finance website.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities for a fun, wallet-friendly vacation. They compared cities across a number of factors, including parks per capita, restaurant meal costs and the number of people vaccinated.

Topping the list was Honolulu, followed by Orlando, Florida. Other cities near the top include Charleston, South Carolina, and Las Vegas.

