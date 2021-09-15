San Francisco Opens 4 New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites at Schools

San Francisco is opening four new vaccination sites at schools this week to encourage school staff and families with children to get vaccinated.

Vaccines will be available from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Malcolm X Academy School, 350 Harbor Rd. in the city's Bayview District; 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Balboa High School, 1000 Cayuga Ave. in the Mission Terrace neighborhood; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at McCoppin Elementary School, 651 Sixth Ave. in the Richmond District; and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays at Sunset Elementary School, 1920 41st Ave. in the Sunset District.

The sites are meant to prioritize San Francisco Unified School District staff and families with children in the district, but the general public is also welcome via walk-ins, and IDs are not required, according to Mayor London Breed's office. COVID-19 vaccines remain currently only eligible for people ages 12 and up.

"We know that most cases of COVID-19 occurring in schools come from children who pick the virus up from their household or exposure outside school settings," Breed said in a statement. "We're continuing to provide support to SFUSD to make it as easy as possible for everyone involved in the community to get vaccinated."

As of Monday, San Francisco has 81% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, including an estimated 90% of children ages 12 to 17, according to the mayor's office.

Each of the four sites, which will all open starting this week, has the capacity to give 62 doses per day with the possibility to expand to up to 200 per day as needed.

For a complete list of vaccination sites around the city, visit SF.GOV/getvaccinated.