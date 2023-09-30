San Francisco

San Francisco's Pier 39 holds 45th anniversary activities

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco’s Pier 39 celebrated its 45th anniversary Saturday with a nighttime drone light show and other festivities.

Pier 39 is a must-see attraction for many visitors along San Francisco’s waterfront.

San Francisco Sep 28

San Francisco's iconic Pier 39 celebrates 45 years

San Francisco Jun 29

Sea lion pop-up opens at San Francisco's Pier 39

There is a drone light show that is expected to start at 9 p.m. Along with music and a DJ set, there were street performers at the pier that’s known for its shops, attractions and restaurants, including a newer offering, taco cantina.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

While other parts of city are still dealing with the struggles, foot traffic here is moving and the sea lions are always a popular stop.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us