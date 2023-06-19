Investigation continues into rolling gunbattle near Pier 39 in San Francisco

San Francisco investigators on Monday were still trying to sort out the details of a rolling gunbattle that erupted over the weekend near Pier 39, leaving two people shot and at least four others injured in multiple scenes along the Embarcadero.

The shooting on Father's Day at a popular tourist area comes after several shootings the weekend before left at least a dozen injured. The string of violence has left city leaders working to calm a nervous public.

Police have been collecting security camera video at multiple locations along the Embarcadero as they continue to investigate Sunday's shooting.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of Beach and Stockton streets for a report of a shooting.

The gunbattle involved a white sedan and a dark SUV, with the occupants of the SUV firing firing, according to witnesses. The occupants of the sedan returned fire, with a chase following.

The chase then continued down the Embarcadero, with witnesses describing a rolling gunbattle between the vehicles. The vehicles sped and weaved between traffic for more than a mile and half before the SUV crashed at Howard Street and the Embarcadero.

Police said two bicyclists were hit, one of whom was a child. Both bicyclists suffered minor injuries, officials said. The two most seriously injured were inside the SUV that crashed, with both said to be shot, one critically.

"The individuals who were injured by gunfire, we definitely will be talking to those folks and figure out exactly what their role is, if any, was in this," San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said.

Police are still trying to track down the occupants of the white sedan that sped away after the SUV crashed at Howard Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.