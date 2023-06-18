San Francisco

2 shot near Pier 39 in San Francisco, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police are investigating after two people were shot near Pier 39 Sunday evening, officials say.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of Beach and Stockton streets on a report of a shooting.

SFPD said their officers found two victims suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds". The victims were transported to a local hospital, where their conditions are unknown at this time.

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Officers allegedly attacked by suspect in San Francisco

San Francisco Jun 16

‘Felt like a fighter pilot experience': Alaska Airlines passenger describes landing at SFO

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"At the scene, officers learned that there were possibly two vehicles involved in the shooting," San Francisco police said in a statement.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us