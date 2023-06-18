2 shot near Pier 39 in San Francisco, police say

San Francisco police are investigating after two people were shot near Pier 39 Sunday evening, officials say.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of Beach and Stockton streets on a report of a shooting.

SFPD said their officers found two victims suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds". The victims were transported to a local hospital, where their conditions are unknown at this time.

"At the scene, officers learned that there were possibly two vehicles involved in the shooting," San Francisco police said in a statement.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.