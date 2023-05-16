San Francisco

Man Rescued 16 Feet Underwater After Falling Off San Francisco Pier

Fire officials said the victim is hospitalized in critical condition

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he fell off a San Francisco pier while collecting cans on Tuesday, firefighters said.

Divers, rescue boats and helicopters helped search for the man after he was seen falling off Torpedo Pier in the city's Presidio and quickly became submerged in water, according to firefighters.

The man was rescued 16 feet underwater by rescue swimmers and divers, officials said.

