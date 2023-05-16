Man Rescued 16 Feet Underwater After Falling Off San Francisco Pier

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he fell off a San Francisco pier while collecting cans on Tuesday, firefighters said.

Divers, rescue boats and helicopters helped search for the man after he was seen falling off Torpedo Pier in the city's Presidio and quickly became submerged in water, according to firefighters.

The man was rescued 16 feet underwater by rescue swimmers and divers, officials said.

UPDATE: 1 ADULT WAS RESCUED 16 FEET UNDERWATER BY #SFFD and @GGNRANPSAlerts RESCUE SWIMMERS AND DIVERS- #SFFDEMS PERFORMED ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT, AND THE VICTIM HAS NOW BEEN TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION https://t.co/cvsUT836eE pic.twitter.com/oLoGQ1Jni7 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 16, 2023

UPDATE #SFFDDIVETEAM DIVERS ARE DEPLOYED SEARCHING

FOR VICTIM-RESCUE BOATS AND HELICOPTERS USING TECHNOLOGY TO ASSIST (SCANNERS/DEPTHFINDERS) AVOID AREA https://t.co/1LzotqA3x6 pic.twitter.com/IB3TgylIUD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 16, 2023