SF closer to installing more than 30 new speed cameras

San Francisco is now one step closer to installing dozens of speed enforcement cameras throughout the city, a move supporters say will dramatically reduce vehicle crashes and save lives.

With the recent approval by San Francisco Municipal Transportation agency’s Board of Directors, the plan to install 33 speed enforcement cameras across San Francisco is full speed ahead. City supervisor Matt Dorsey is a huge proponent.

“To make sure there is certainty to people who are speeding on the streets of San Francisco: that they are going to get a ticket,” said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey said.

It was last year that state lawmakers authorized San Francisco, and five other cities to pilot speed cameras for five years.

There’s a map that shows the locations in the city’s high injury network, that’s where most traffic related injuries and fatalities happen near schools, parks, senior centers and commercial districts.

Cesar Chavez Street near Folsom Street will be home to one of the speed cameras. NBC Bay Area spoke to some people who live nearby on Monday.

“I also have many friends who’ve been injured by speeding and reckless drivers and I think anything we can do to reduce that behavior is good!” said San Francisco resident Scott Forman.

The installation of the cameras begins in December, they will be up and running by February but the registered owner of the vehicles will only receive a warning for a couple of months. Come April the program starts for real.

The SFMTA says drivers exceeding the speed limit by 11 to 15 mph will receive a $50 ticket in the mail. Up to 25 over the limit will cost you $100. More than 26 mph over the limit will cost $200. People going 100 mph will face a $500 fine.

Some residents said they are a bit wary.

“I get concerned about police cameras in general in the neighborhood and I’m not necessarily in favor of that, but if they’re specifically for making cars go slower, I would be in favor of that,” said San Francisco resident Nora Johnson.