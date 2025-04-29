SF officials plan to restart electronic monitoring program following court ruling

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office said it now plans to restart a controversial electronic pretrial monitoring program after a ruling from the Ninth Court of Appeals.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and city's attorney David Chiu said it is essential to keep the public safety.

"Because the order prevented our office from requiring a warrantless search condition from program participation, I do not feel that this was in the best interest of public safety," he said. "But today is a new day, this sets a new precedent for protection and public safety."

The program was suspended last year by a court in Oakland. A judge back then said that those searches opened the door to enormous intrusions. But Lurie thinks otherwise.

"If you are charged with a serious crime abs and released before trial, the public has a right to expect the are safeguards in place,” he said.

